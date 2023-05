This aerial photo shows fishermen harvesting kelp in Rongcheng, east China's Shandong Province, May 8, 2023. (Photo: Xinhua)

This aerial photo shows fishermen harvesting kelp in Rongcheng, east China's Shandong Province, May 8, 2023.(Photo: Xinhua)

This aerial photo shows fishermen harvesting kelp in Rongcheng, east China's Shandong Province, May 8, 2023.(Photo: Xinhua)

This aerial photo shows fishermen harvesting kelp in Rongcheng, east China's Shandong Province, May 8, 2023.(Photo: Xinhua)