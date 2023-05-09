AI-powered devices boost efficiency of dairy farm in Wuwei, NW China

This photo taken on May 7, 2023 shows cows on a rotary milking machine at a dairy farm in Wuwei, northwest China's Gansu Province. AI-powered devices have boosted efficiency of the farm, making animal monitoring and management more accurate.A monitoring necklace attached to each cow collects multiple data of the animal such as breath, rumination frequency, feeding situation and number of steps. These data are transmitted in real-time to veterinarians who can monitor the cows' milking and health conditions.(Photo: Xinhua)

This photo taken on May 7, 2023 shows cows on a rotary milking machine at a dairy farm in Wuwei, northwest China's Gansu Province. AI-powered devices have boosted efficiency of the farm, making animal monitoring and management more accurate.A monitoring necklace attached to each cow collects multiple data of the animal such as breath, rumination frequency, feeding situation and number of steps. These data are transmitted in real-time to veterinarians who can monitor the cows' milking and health conditions.(Photo: Xinhua)

This photo taken on May 7, 2023 shows cows on a rotary milking machine at a dairy farm in Wuwei, northwest China's Gansu Province. AI-powered devices have boosted efficiency of the farm, making animal monitoring and management more accurate.A monitoring necklace attached to each cow collects multiple data of the animal such as breath, rumination frequency, feeding situation and number of steps. These data are transmitted in real-time to veterinarians who can monitor the cows' milking and health conditions.(Photo: Xinhua)

A staff member works beside a rotary milking machine at a dairy farm in Wuwei, northwest China's Gansu Province, May 7, 2023.AI-powered devices have boosted efficiency of the farm, making animal monitoring and management more accurate.A monitoring necklace attached to each cow collects multiple data of the animal such as breath, rumination frequency, feeding situation and number of steps. These data are transmitted in real-time to veterinarians who can monitor the cows' milking and health conditions.(Photo: Xinhua)