Tourists visit Drum Tower in Xi'an, NW China

Tourists visit the Drum Tower in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, May 1, 2023. Xi'an, a city with over 3,100 years of history, served as the capital for 13 dynasties in Chinese history. It is also home to the world-renowned Terracotta warriors created in the Qin Dynasty (221-207 BC). The Drum Tower was initially built in 1380 during the reign of Emperor Hongwu of the Ming Dynasty (1368-1644).(Photo: Xinhua)

This aerial photo taken on April 25, 2023 shows a view of the Drum Tower in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province. Xi'an, a city with over 3,100 years of history, served as the capital for 13 dynasties in Chinese history. It is also home to the world-renowned Terracotta warriors created in the Qin Dynasty (221-207 BC).(Photo: Xinhua)