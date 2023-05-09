People attend Kadodi cultural gala in Kampala, Uganda

A traditional cultural troupe performs during the Kadodi cultural gala in Kampala, Uganda, May 7, 2023. Hundreds of people on Sunday attended the Kadodi cultural gala in Uganda's capital city Kampala, which is intended to preserve and observe the culture of people from Eastern Uganda.(Photo: Xinhua)

