Tea industry thriving in Hefeng County, C China

This aerial photo taken on May 8, 2023 shows a tea garden in Zouma Township, Hefeng County, central China's Hubei Province. In recent years, Hefeng County has explored the integration of tea industry with tourism and built a number of tea gardens, which help increase local farmers' income and promote rural revitalization.(Photo: Xinhua)

