CAFA holds 2023 postgraduate works exhibition in Beijing
By Xinhua Published: May 10, 2023 12:48 PM
Visitors view a piece of artwork named ON at 2023 China Central Academy of Fine Arts (CAFA) postgraduate works exhibition in Beijing, capital of China, May 9, 2023. Over 3,000 pieces of postgraduate works were displayed in the exhibition, including paintings, sculptures, digital art, etc.(Photo: Xinhua)

Visitors view sculptures at 2023 China Central Academy of Fine Arts (CAFA) postgraduate works exhibition in Beijing, capital of China, May 9, 2023. Over 3,000 pieces of postgraduate works were displayed in the exhibition, including paintings, sculptures, digital art, etc(Photo: Xinhua)

Visitors view oil paintings at 2023 China Central Academy of Fine Arts (CAFA) postgraduate works exhibition in Beijing, capital of China, May 9, 2023. Over 3,000 pieces of postgraduate works were displayed in the exhibition, including paintings, sculptures, digital art, etc(Photo: Xinhua)

Visitors view oil paintings at 2023 China Central Academy of Fine Arts (CAFA) postgraduate works exhibition in Beijing, capital of China, May 9, 2023. Over 3,000 pieces of postgraduate works were displayed in the exhibition, including paintings, sculptures, digital art, etc(Photo: Xinhua)

