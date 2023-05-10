Experimental ultrahigh-speed maglev train line planned in Northeast China’s Heilongjiang, to run at 1,000 km/h

The concept plan of the experimental ultrahigh-speed maglev train Photo: Courtesy of the World Artery

The world's first experimental ultrahigh-speed maglev train with a maximum speed of over 1,000 kilometers per hour will be built in Harbin, Northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. Construction of associated products related to the route will also be launched as part of the project.Beijing-based transport technology firm World Artery, one of the firms behind the project, said in a statement sent to the Global Times on Wednesday that the experimental project will be used to boost local tourism.A transportation tube of partial vacuum status for ultrahigh-speed maglev line, the major part of the program, can help the vehicle to accelerate to the speed of over 1,000 kilometers per hour at a relatively low cost and high level of safety.Zheng Bin, president of World Artery, said the construction of the trial route will be a breakthrough in the field, which is also a great leap in technology in translating the concept into reality.The transportation tube and relevant manufacturing plants will be jointly built by the World Artery and the Harbin Industrial Investment Group Co (HGT), according to a cooperation contract signed by the two companies on Monday.The HGT will assist the construction registration of the program and provide series of services including attracting investment and policy consulting. World Artery will provide construction technology, related patents and other inputs.Global Times