Farmers pick honeysuckle in Bozhou, East China's Anhui Province on May 10, 2023. Local farmers can earn 10,000 yuan ($1,444) from honeysuckle per mu (0.067 hectare) as local authorities guide farmers to plant medical cash crops, increasing farmers' incomes and contributing to rural revitalization. Bozhou is well known in the country for its cultivation and production of medical herbs. Photo: cnsphoto