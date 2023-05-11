PHOTO / CHINA
Launch
By Fan Wei/GT Published: May 11, 2023 12:02 AM
Carrying the Tianzhou-6 cargo craft, a Long March-7 Y7 rocket lifts off from the Wenchang Spacecraft Launch Site in the southern island province of Hainan on May 10, 2023. Photo:VCG

Carrying the Tianzhou-6 cargo craft, a Long March-7 Y7 rocket lifts off from the Wenchang Spacecraft Launch Site in the southern island province of Hainan on May 10, 2023. Photo: Fan Wei/GT

 
 


RELATED ARTICLES
Combination of Tianzhou-6 cargo spacecraft, Long March-7 Y7 carrier rocket transferred to launching area in Hainan

This photo taken on May 7, 2023 shows the combination of the Tianzhou-6 cargo spacecraft and a Long ...

Assembly of Tianzhou-6 spacecraft, Long March 7 Yao-7 transferred to launch area, launch imminent

The assembly of the Tianzhou-6 cargo spacecraft and the Long March-7 Yao-7 carrier rocket were both vertically transferred ...

China to launch Tianzhou-6 cargo spacecraft Wednesday night around 9:22 PM

CMSA updated that the Long March-7 Y7 carrier rocket commissioned to launch Tianzhou-6 to the China Space Station ...

Tianzhou-6: First cargo supply mission for China Space Station's new phase of operation and development

Tianzhou-6 cargo spacecraft is tasked with ferrying essential supplies for taikonauts that can sustain a three-strong crew for ...