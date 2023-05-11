Huaqing Palace scenic area in Xi'an, NW China

This aerial photo shows tourists visiting the Huaqing Palace scenic area in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, May 5, 2023. Xi'an, a city with over 3,100 years of history, served as the capital for 13 dynasties in Chinese history. It is also home to the world-renowned Terracotta warriors created in the Qin Dynasty (221-207 BC).(Photo: Xinhua)

