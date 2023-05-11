Farmers across SW China's Sichuan Province busy with works in fields

This aerial photo taken on May 10, 2023 shows farmers driving agricultural machineries to plant rice seedlings in a field in Chongzhou, southwest China's Sichuan Province. Farmers across the province have recently been busy with works in the fields.(Photo: Xinhua)

A farmer drives a reaper to harvest wheat in Qionglai, southwest China's Sichuan Province, May 10, 2023. Farmers across the province have recently been busy with works in the fields.(Photo: Xinhua)

This aerial photo taken on May 10, 2023 shows farmers driving reapers to harvest wheat in Chongzhou, southwest China's Sichuan Province. Farmers across the province have recently been busy with works in the fields.(Photo: Xinhua)

Farmers plant rice seedlings in a field in Daoming Township of Chongzhou, southwest China's Sichuan Province, May 9, 2023. Farmers across the province have recently been busy with works in the fields(Photo: Xinhua)