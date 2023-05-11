E China's Zibo shot to national fame with unique local barbecue

This aerial photo taken on May 8, 2023 shows a view of the financial center in Zhangdian District of Zibo, east China's Shandong Province. Zibo, a city with over 3,000 years of history located in central Shandong Province, is uniquely made up of several districts that are about 20 kilometers from each other but well-connected with traffic lines.(Photo: Xinhua)

This aerial photo taken on May 8, 2023 shows a view of the stadium of the Zibo Sports Center in Zhangdian District of Zibo, east China's Shandong Province.(Photo: Xinhua)

This aerial photo taken on May 8, 2023 shows a view of the Zibo Convention and Exhibition Center in Zhangdian District of Zibo, east China's Shandong Province.(Photo: Xinhua)

This aerial photo taken on May 8, 2023 shows a view of Poly Grand Theatre in Zhangdian District of Zibo, east China's Shandong Province.(Photo: Xinhua)