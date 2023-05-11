PHOTO / WORLD
Fireworks explode to mark Victory Day in Russia
By Xinhua Published: May 11, 2023 10:50 AM
Fireworks explode to mark the 78th anniversary of the Soviet Union's victory in the Great Patriotic War, Russia's term for World War II, in St. Petersburg, Russia, May 9, 2023.(Photo: Xinhua)

