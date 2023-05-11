Flower arrangement artworks presented in Shenyang, NE China

A student from the Liaoning Agricultural Technical College demonstrates flower arrangement artworks in Shenyang, northeast China's Liaoning Province, May 10, 2023. Teachers and professionals in gardening and floriculture presented flower arrangement artworks at the Liaoning Agricultural Technical College on Wednesday.(Photo: Xinhua)

A staff member makes preparations for flower arrangement artworks at the Liaoning Agricultural Technical College in Shenyang, northeast China's Liaoning Province, May 10, 2023. Teachers and professionals in gardening and floriculture presented flower arrangement artworks at the Liaoning Agricultural Technical College on Wednesday.(Photo: Xinhua)

Students from the Liaoning Agricultural Technical College demonstrate flower arrangement artworks in Shenyang, northeast China's Liaoning Province, May 10, 2023. Teachers and professionals in gardening and floriculture presented flower arrangement artworks at the Liaoning Agricultural Technical College on Wednesday.(Photo: Xinhua)

A student from the Liaoning Agricultural Technical College demonstrates flower arrangement artworks in Shenyang, northeast China's Liaoning Province, May 10, 2023. Teachers and professionals in gardening and floriculture presented flower arrangement artworks at the Liaoning Agricultural Technical College on Wednesday.(Photo: Xinhua)