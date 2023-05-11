Cuba: Promotion Week event showcases food, industries

The "Charming Cuba" Promotion Week's is held in Shanghai. Photo: Chen Xia/GT

Rum, coffee, lobsters, cigar...various Cuban products are exhibited in Shanghai until Friday, bringing local residents freshest exotic items coming from the Caribbean coast.The "Charming Cuba" Promotion Week, co-hosted by the Shanghai municipal government's foreign affairs office and the Consulate General of the Republic of Cuba in Shanghai, provided Cuba's food products that have been popular among Chinese customers, as well as the latest information on the country's well-known tourism and biomedical industries.China is today, and will continue to be in the future, one of the main destinations for Cuban exports, Mileidy Aguirre Díaz, Consul General of Cuba in Shanghai, said at the Promotion Week's opening ceremony on May 5."On this occasion, we promote and sell prestigious and high-quality Cuban goods and services," Aguirre said in a speech she delivered at the opening ceremony."At this event, we will also celebrate the 10th anniversary of the Belt and Road Initiative," Aguirre noted. Cuba has contributed to the effective implementation of the consensus reached by the top leaders of the two countries to build a community of shared future for the benefits of Cuban and Chinese peoples, she added.The imports of Shanghai from Cuba reached 66.43 million yuan ($9.575 million) in 2022, with a year-on-year growth of nearly 150 percent, according to media report.Cuba has participated in the China International Import Expo for five consecutive years, showcasing its strength in industries and products including agriculture, architecture, biotechnology and pharmaceuticals. The Promotion Week is held at Shanghai Hongqiao Import Commodities Expo and Trade Center between May 5 and 19.