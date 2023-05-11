Russia: The embassy holds ‘Immortal Corps’ parade

Chinese citizens and Russian people in the'Immortal Corps' parade Photo: Courtesy of the Embassy of Russia in China

The "Immortal Corps" parade was held at the Russian Embassy on Tuesday in Beijing with the participation of about 700 people.The march was attended by the leaders and staff of the Russian Embassy in Beijing, Russians living in Beijing, as well as about 100 Chinese citizens. The participants marched through the embassy holding portraits of their ancestors, veterans of the Great Patriotic War, and observed a minute of silence in memory of the fallen.The Russian Ambassador to China Igor Morgulov took part in the event, holding a portrait of his father, a recipient of the Order of the Red Star and the Great Patriotic War Medal, in the parade. In addition, the parade ended with a mini-concert, in which Russian and Chinese participants performed former Soviet military songs, in addition to a screening of the film Fortress of War.