The EU: celebrating Europe Day to show European cuisines and cultures

The EU member states showcase the diversity of cuisines and cultures.Photo: Courtesy of the EU Delegation to China

The EU Delegation to China held a reception to mark Europe Day on Tuesday in Beijing, where the EU Delegation set up a cultural square with booths of the 27 EU member states to showcase the diversity of the European cuisines and cultures. EU Ambassador to China Jorge Toledo and Vice Minister of China's Ministry of Foreign Affairs Deng Li attended the event and delivered a speech respectively.Deng Li said that China and Europe should adhere to the position of comprehensive strategic partnership, openness and cooperation, and multilateralism, in order to achieve the common development of Chinese path to modernization and European integration. EU Ambassador to China Jorge Toledo said that the EU is willing to build a positive and constructive partnership with China, and both sides should maintain communication and dialogue in all fields to achieve more concrete results. The two sides also exchanged views on China-EU relations and issues of common concern.Food and culture bring people closer, and EU member states believe in the potential of culture and creativity for sustainable social and economic development, and that peace can be promoted through intercultural dialogue.In addition to food and cultural presentations, the Europe Day celebration was also an audio-visual feast, featuring music to showcase the diversity of European cultures. The Italian soprano Valentina Volpe Andreazza and the pianist Moreno Donadel performed several classical pieces. At the end of the event, the young Chinese cellist Li Bingqi and the pianist Wang Lingxi rounded off the reception for Europe Day 2023 with a performance of a classic Czech piece.