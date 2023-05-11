The UAE: Ambassador to China visits Beijing Foreign Studies University

The UAE Ambassador to China Ali Obaid AI Dhaheri delivers a speech at BFSU. Photo: Courtesy of Embassy of the United Arab Emirates in China

Recently, the UAE Ambassador to China Ali Obaid AI Dhaheri visited the Beijing Foreign Studies University (BFSU). The Ambassador Dhaheri met with Wang Dinghua, Party secretary of Beijing Foreign Studies University, Liu Xinlu, president of Arab Academy, Li Maolin, deputy director of International Exchange and Cooperation Section of BFSU, and Xue Qingguo, director of Zayed Research Center of BFSU, attended the meeting.Dhaheri expressed his high appreciation for BFSU's contribution to promoting Sino-Arab ties and people-to-people exchanges, and hoped to further deepen cooperation with BFSU and provide support for the development of the university's Arab Academy and the development of Arabic language disciplines.Dhaheri also had an in-depth exchange with the students of the Arab Academy. The ambassador said that the UAE and BFSU have friendship of more than 30 years, and the Zayed Center for Arabic and Islamic Studies has contributed to the education of Arabic at BFSU, making great contributions to the friendly relations between the two countries.