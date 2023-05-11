‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’ to debut at Shanghai film festival

A still photo from movie Everything Everywhere All at Once Photo: VCG

The 2023 Oscar's biggest winner, Everything Everywhere All at Once, is set to make its debut in the Chinese mainland at the Shanghai International Film Festival (SIFF) in June, according to the festival's official website on Thursday.The film will be released as part of SIFF's Viva la Festival section, which offers audiences the opportunity to explore the latest cinema trends around the globe by releasing the latest award-winning or ­nominated films from the world's major film festivals.The announcement has thrilled many Chinese moviegoers, who took to social media to describe their scramble for tickets.The A24 company's sci-fi comedy tells the story of Evelyn Quan Wang, played by Oscar-winner Michelle Yeoh, an overwhelmed but optimistic Laundromat owner who helps save the multiverse from the powerful Jobu Tupaki and her dangerous Everything Bagel by splintering her mind across every possible universe and becoming one with her doppelgangers.Everything Everywhere All at Once pocketed seven awards at the 95th Academy Awards, including best picture, director, original screenplay, lead actress, supporting actress, supporting actor and editing.Chinese-Malaysian actress Yeoh became the first woman of Asian descent to triumph in the Best Actress category.Besides Everything ­Everywhere All at Once, other reputable films scheduled to make their debut in the Chinese mainland include The Astronaut, a French film that had its world premiere at the International Competition of Cairo International Film Festival, and The Burden, the first Yemeni film to win awards at the 73rd Berlin International Film Festival.SIFF is one of the most prominent and prestigious film festivals in Asia. Its 2022 version was canceled due to a severe COVID-19 flare-up. The 2023 edition will run from June 9 to 18.SIFF was launched in 1993 and was accredited by the International Federation of Film Producers Associations as the first and only international competitive feature film festival in China.