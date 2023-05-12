PHOTO / CHINA
Suspension monorail line undergoes running test in Wuhan, C China
By Xinhua Published: May 12, 2023 08:40 AM
This photo taken on May 9, 2023 shows a train running on the suspension monorail line in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province. The suspension monorail line in Wuhan has undergone a running test before being put into trial operation.(Photo: Xinhua)

This aerial photo taken on May 9, 2023 shows a train running on the suspension monorail line in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province. The suspension monorail line in Wuhan has undergone a running test before being put into trial operation.(Photo: Xinhua)

This photo taken on May 9, 2023 shows a train running on the suspension monorail line in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province. The suspension monorail line in Wuhan has undergone a running test before being put into trial operation.(Photo: Xinhua)

This photo taken on May 9, 2023 shows a train running on the suspension monorail line in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province. The suspension monorail line in Wuhan has undergone a running test before being put into trial operation.(Photo: Xinhua)

