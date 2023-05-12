Exposition on China Brand 2023 kicks off in Shanghai

Visitors learn about rehabilitation products at the Exposition on China Brand 2023 in east China's Shanghai, May 10, 2023. The Exposition on China Brand 2023 kicked off Wednesday at the Shanghai World Expo Exhibition and Convention Center. Around 1,000 Chinese enterprises participated in the exposition, showcasing the new look of current Chinese brands to the world.(Photo: Xinhua)

People visit the Exposition on China Brand 2023 in east China's Shanghai, May 10, 2023. The Exposition on China Brand 2023 kicked off Wednesday at the Shanghai World Expo Exhibition and Convention Center. Around 1,000 Chinese enterprises participated in the exposition, showcasing the new look of current Chinese brands to the world.(Photo: Xinhua)

Visitors interact with a four-legged robot at the Exposition on China Brand 2023 in east China's Shanghai, May 10, 2023. The Exposition on China Brand 2023 kicked off Wednesday at the Shanghai World Expo Exhibition and Convention Center. Around 1,000 Chinese enterprises participated in the exposition, showcasing the new look of current Chinese brands to the world.(Photo: Xinhua)

This photo taken on May 10, 2023 shows a model of China's space station and a series of models of China's Long March rocket family at the Exposition on China Brand 2023 in east China's Shanghai. The Exposition on China Brand 2023 kicked off Wednesday at the Shanghai World Expo Exhibition and Convention Center. Around 1,000 Chinese enterprises participated in the exposition, showcasing the new look of current Chinese brands to the world.(Photo: Xinhua)