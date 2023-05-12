28 Palestinians killed, 93 injured by Israeli airstrikes on Gaza

A man mourns over the body of a Palestinian who was killed in an Israeli airstrike at a hospital in Gaza City, on May 11, 2023. Israeli fighter jets Thursday continued intensive airstrikes on the Gaza Strip for a third day in a row in response to rockets fired towards Israel, leaving 28 Palestinians killed and 93 injured.(Photo: Xinhua)
A man mourns his relative killed in an Israeli airstrike at a hospital in Gaza City, on May 11, 2023. Israeli fighter jets Thursday continued intensive airstrikes on the Gaza Strip for a third day in a row in response to rockets fired towards Israel, leaving 28 Palestinians killed and 93 injured.(Photo: Xinhua)
Smoke rises following an Israeli airstrike in the southern Gaza Strip city of Rafah, on May 11, 2023. Israeli fighter jets Thursday continued intensive airstrikes on the Gaza Strip for a third day in a row in response to rockets fired towards Israel, leaving 28 Palestinians killed and 93 injured.(Photo: Xinhua)
People inspect a damaged house following an airstrike in the southern Gaza Strip city of Khan Younis, on May 11, 2023. Israeli fighter jets Thursday continued intensive airstrikes on the Gaza Strip for a third day in a row in response to rockets fired towards Israel, leaving 28 Palestinians killed and 93 injured.(Photo: Xinhua)