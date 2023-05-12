Pilgrimage for holy day of Passover held in Nablus

A priest of the Samaritan community holds up Torah scroll during the pilgrimage for the holy day of Passover on the top of Mount Gerizim, near the West Bank city of Nablus, May 10, 2023.(Photo: Xinhua)

Members of the Samaritan community take part in the pilgrimage for the holy day of Passover on the top of Mount Gerizim, near the West Bank city of Nablus, May 10, 2023.(Photo: Xinhua)

