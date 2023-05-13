Yangtze alligator found in east China's Anhui

This photo taken on May 10, 2023 shows a Yangtze alligator found by investigators during a survey at a Chinese alligator national nature reserve in east China's Anhui Province. The Yangtze alligator, which has lived on Earth for over 200 million years, is a first-class protected animal endemic to China. Photo: Xinhua
Investigators converse as they conduct a survey at a Chinese alligator national nature reserve in east China's Anhui Province, May 9, 2023.
