Yangtze alligator found in east China's Anhui

This photo taken on May 10, 2023 shows a Yangtze alligator found by investigators during a survey at a Chinese alligator national nature reserve in east China's Anhui Province. The Yangtze alligator, which has lived on Earth for over 200 million years, is a first-class protected animal endemic to China. Photo: Xinhua

A wild population resources survey of Yangtze alligators, also known as Chinese alligators, jointly carried out by a Chinese alligator national nature reserve in Anhui and the College of Life Sciences of Anhui Normal University, was officially launched on Monday.Investigations of the wild Yangtze alligators' population, distribution, habitat quality and conservation status will be conducted during the survey.

