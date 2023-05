East China's Lishui holds forest concert to showcase lucid waters, lush mountains

The Lishui forest concert performed by China Philharmonic Orchestra in Li Shui, East China's Zhejiang Province on Saturday Photo: Courtesy of China Philharmonic Orchestra

It is a Saturday afternoon at the Jiulong Nation Wetland Park in Lishui, East China's Zhejiang Province, with fresh air, green grass and music from the water of the Oujiang River and the birds' singing.Under the baton of Chinese conductor Xia Xiaotang, musicians from the China Philharmonic Orchestra performed not only Western classics like French composer Georges Bizet's "Carmen," Mozart's "Don Juan," Tchaikovsky's "Waltz of the Flowers" and Shostakovich's "Festive Overture," but also China's red music pieces "Ode to the Red Flag," "Under the Brilliant Sun" and "Haixia Suite."The orchestra also presented the symphony "My Name is Lishui" using local elements from Lishui for the first time. The locally well-known song depicts the beautiful scenery and cultural heritage of the city.

