Fighter jets in round-the-clock flight training

Fighter jets attached to an aviation brigade of the air force taxi on the runway during a round-the-clock flight training exercise in early May, 2023. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Cui Baoliang)

Fighter jets attached to an aviation brigade of the air force take off in succession during a round-the-clock flight training exercise in early May, 2023. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Cui Baoliang)

Fighter jets attached to an aviation brigade of the air force take off in succession during a round-the-clock flight training exercise in early May, 2023. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Cui Baoliang)