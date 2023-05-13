PHOTO / CHINA
Fighter jets in round-the-clock flight training
By China Military Online Published: May 13, 2023 07:45 PM
Fighter jets attached to an aviation brigade of the air force taxi on the runway during a round-the-clock flight training exercise in early May, 2023. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Cui Baoliang)

Fighter jets attached to an aviation brigade of the air force take off in succession during a round-the-clock flight training exercise in early May, 2023. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Cui Baoliang)

