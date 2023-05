People visit museums in Xi'an, NW China's Shaanxi

People visit Xi'an Museum in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, May 8, 2023. (Xinhua/Li Yibo)

This photo taken on May 8, 2023 shows a Tang Dynasty (618-907) tri-colored galloping horse at Xi'an Museum in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province. (Xinhua/Li Yibo)

This photo taken on May 9, 2023 shows a stone lion statue displayed in Xi'an Beilin Museum in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province. (Xinhua/Li Yibo)

This photo taken on May 11, 2023 shows sapphires displayed at Shaanxi History Museum in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province. (Xinhua/Li Yibo)

This photo taken on May 9, 2023 shows a stone rhinoceros at Xi'an Beilin Museum in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province. (Xinhua/Li Yibo)

A visitor views a Tang Dynasty (618-907) mural depicting foreign envoys to China at Shaanxi History Museum in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, May 11, 2023. (Xinhua/Li Yibo)