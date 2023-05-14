Flower industry blooms in early summer in China

A villager works at a flower base in Wenfeng Village, Jiuzhou Township, Huangping County of Qiandongnan Miao and Dong Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Guizhou Province, May 13, 2023. With flowers blooming in the early summer, the flower industry in China witnesses robust growth. (Photo by Liang Wen/Xinhua)

A girl enjoys flowers at a flower base in Dongmen Village, Jiuzhou Township, Huangping County of Qiandongnan Miao and Dong Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Guizhou Province, May 13, 2023. With flowers blooming in the early summer, the flower industry in China witnesses robust growth. (Photo by Wang Chao/Xinhua)

Farmers trim flowers at a flower base in Tingkou Village, Tianmushan Township of Lin'an District in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, May 13, 2023. With flowers blooming in the early summer, the flower industry in China witnesses robust growth. (Photo by Hu Jianhuan/Xinhua)

Tourists enjoy flowers at a flower base in Dongmen Village, Jiuzhou Township, Huangping County of Qiandongnan Miao and Dong Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Guizhou Province, May 13, 2023. With flowers blooming in the early summer, the flower industry in China witnesses robust growth. (Photo by Yuan Fuhong/Xinhua)

Farmers pick up roses at a flower cultivation base in Jiangtun Township of Tengzhou City, east China's Shandong Province, May 13, 2023. With flowers blooming in the early summer, the flower industry in China witnesses robust growth. (Photo by Li Zhijun/Xinhua)