People in uniforms present cooked at the smelt fest in St. Petersburg, Russia, May 13, 2023. (Photo by Irina Motina/Xinhua)

Actors perform at the smelt fest in St. Petersburg, Russia, May 13, 2023. (Photo by Irina Motina/Xinhua)

Actors perform at the smelt fest in St. Petersburg, Russia, May 13, 2023. (Photo by Irina Motina/Xinhua)

People cook smelt fish at the smelt fest in St. Petersburg, Russia, May 13, 2023. (Photo by Irina Motina/Xinhua)