This photo taken on May 13, 2023 shows locally produced maize in Gaborone, Botswana. Botswana has put restrictions on the exportation and importation of scheduled key grains (sorghum and maize), said Joel Ramaphoi, permanent secretary of Botswana's Ministry of Entrepreneurship, in a statement issued on Friday. (Photo by Tshekiso Tebalo/Xinhua)