A man prepares food during the Lebanese Exhibition of Handicrafts and Agricultural Products held in Al-Khan Market in Hasbaya, Lebanon, on May 13, 2023. (Photo by Taher Abu Hamdan/Xinhua)

A man creates a painting of rural landscape during the Lebanese Exhibition of Handicrafts and Agricultural Products at Al-Khan Market in Hasbaya, Lebanon, on May 13, 2023. (Photo by Taher Abu Hamdan/Xinhua)