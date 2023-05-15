Scenery of Dushanzi-Kuqa Highway in Xinjiang, NW China

This aerial photo taken on May 10, 2023 shows a winding mountain road just cleared of snow on the Dushanzi-Kuqa Highway in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Hu Huhu)

This aerial photo taken on May 10, 2023 shows the Dushanzi-Kuqa Highway in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Hu Huhu)

This aerial photo taken on May 10, 2023 shows the Dushanzi-Kuqa Highway winding past snowland in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Hu Huhu)

This photo taken on May 10, 2023 shows a pasturage near the Dushanzi-Kuqa Highway in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Hu Huhu)

This photo taken on May 8, 2023 shows a fox near the Dushanzi-Kuqa Highway in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Hu Huhu)

