Various kinds of music around world meet in Xi'an via cultural communication

Tourists enjoy a show staged by a band in front of the Yongning Gate of the ancient city wall of Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, Aug. 1, 2022. (Photo by Zou Jingyi/Xinhua)

A Brazilian band performs in an outdoor show in Weiyang District of Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, April 16, 2020. (Xinhua/Zhang Bowen)

Actors perform a stage play in the Tang Paradise in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, Jan. 24, 2023. (Xinhua/Liu Xiao)

Members of the Xi'an Symphony Orchestra perform in an outdoor concert near the Giant Wild Goose Pagoda in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, Sept. 19, 2020. (Xinhua/Li Yibo)

Actors perform during the closing ceremony of the 9th Qinqiang Opera art festival in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, June 24, 2022. (Xinhua/Liu Xiao)

A band performs during the Xi'an Strawberry Music Festival in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, Nov. 1, 2020. (Xinhua/Li Yibo)