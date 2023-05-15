Yemeni children evacuated from Sudan arrive in Sanaa

Yemeni children stand at the arrival hall of the Sanaa International Airport after being evacuated from Sudan, in Sanaa, Yemen, on May 14, 2023. (Photo by Mohammed Mohammed/Xinhua)

Yemeni children wait to be cleared through the customs at the Sanaa International Airport after being evacuated from Sudan, in Sanaa, Yemen, on May 14, 2023. (Photo by Mohammed Mohammed/Xinhua)

Yemeni children hold pieces of paper with colors of Yemen's national flag at the Sanaa International Airport after being evacuated from Sudan, in Sanaa, Yemen, on May 14, 2023. (Photo by Mohammed Mohammed/Xinhua)