Hu Says: It will be a relief for the whole of Europe to end the war in Ukraine earlier

By: Global Times | Published: May 15, 2023 11:21 PM

Given the strength of the West and the fact that Russia is a superpower in terms of nuclear weapons, it is unrealistic to anticipate that any result could be achieved through war, and it would be terrible to pursue an absolute victory forcefully: Global Times Commentator Hu Xijin