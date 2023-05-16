Scenery of Dushanzi-Kuqa Highway in Xinjiang, NW China

This aerial photo taken on May 10, 2023 shows the Dushanzi-Kuqa Highway in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. The Dushanzi-Kuqa Highway, which crosses Tianshan Mountain, is deemed one of China's most beautiful roads. Due to snowy weather and road icing, the highway has a "hibernation period", which generally begins in October and ends in June of the following year. Maintenance is underway during its yearly "hibernation".(Photo: Xinhua)

This photo taken on May 8, 2023 shows a fox near the Dushanzi-Kuqa Highway in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region.

This aerial photo taken on May 10, 2023 shows the Dushanzi-Kuqa Highway winding past snowland in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region.

This aerial photo taken on May 10, 2023 shows the Dushanzi-Kuqa Highway winding past high-altitude mountains covered by snow in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region.