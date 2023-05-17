View of landmarks in time-honored city of Xi'an

This aerial photo taken on May 1, 2023 shows a night view of the Chang'an Tower at the Chanba ecological zone in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province. As the provincial capital of northwest China's Shaanxi Province, Xi'an, a city founded more than 3,100 years ago, served as the capital for 13 dynasties in Chinese history, including Tang (618-907), when the city was known as Chang'an.(Photo: Xinhua)

This aerial photo taken on May 1, 2023 shows a night view of the Olympic Sports Center in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province. As the provincial capital of northwest China's Shaanxi Province, Xi'an, a city founded more than 3,100 years ago, served as the capital for 13 dynasties in Chinese history, including Tang (618-907), when the city was known as Chang'an.(Photo: Xinhua)

This aerial photo taken on April 25, 2023 shows a view of the Tang Paradise in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province. As the provincial capital of northwest China's Shaanxi Province, Xi'an, a city founded more than 3,100 years ago, served as the capital for 13 dynasties in Chinese history, including Tang (618-907), when the city was known as Chang'an.(Photo: Xinhua)

This aerial photo taken on April 30, 2023 shows tourists walking through the Yongning Gate of the ancient city wall in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province. As the provincial capital of northwest China's Shaanxi Province, Xi'an, a city founded more than 3,100 years ago, served as the capital for 13 dynasties in Chinese history, including Tang (618-907), when the city was known as Chang'an.(Photo: Xinhua)