A glimpse of media center of China-Central Asia Summit in Xi'an

Journalists work at the media center of the China-Central Asia Summit in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, May 16, 2023. The media center of the China-Central Asia Summit opened on Tuesday to provide services for journalists.(Photo: Xinhua)

This photo taken on May 16, 2023 shows a view of the media center of the China-Central Asia Summit in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province. The media center of the China-Central Asia Summit opened on Tuesday to provide services for journalists(Photo: Xinhua)

A journalist experiences traditional Chinese culture at the media center of the China-Central Asia Summit in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, May 16, 2023. The media center of the China-Central Asia Summit opened on Tuesday to provide services for journalists(Photo: Xinhua)

Journalists are seen at the service counter of the media center for the China-Central Asia Summit in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, May 16, 2023. The media center of the China-Central Asia Summit opened on Tuesday to provide services for journalists.(Photo: Xinhua)