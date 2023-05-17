People harvest blueberries in Wengbao Village, SW China's Guizhou

Blueberries are pictured at a blueberry garden in Wengbao Village of Majiang County, southwest China's Guizhou Province, May 16, 2023. More than 80,000 mu (about 5,333 hectares) of blueberries have entered harvest season in Majiang County.(Photo: Xinhua)

A woman harvests blueberries at a blueberry garden in Wengbao Village of Majiang County, southwest China's Guizhou Province, May 16, 2023. More than 80,000 mu (about 5,333 hectares) of blueberries have entered harvest season in Majiang County.(Photo: Xinhua)

This aerial photo taken on May 16, 2023 shows a blueberry garden in Majiang County, southwest China's Guizhou Province. More than 80,000 mu (about 5,333 hectares) of blueberries have entered harvest season in Majiang County.(Photo: Xinhua)

People harvest blueberries at a blueberry garden in Wengbao Village of Majiang County, southwest China's Guizhou Province, May 16, 2023. More than 80,000 mu (about 5,333 hectares) of blueberries have entered harvest season in Majiang County(Photo: Xinhua)