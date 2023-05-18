Scenery of areas surrounding Bahe River in Xi'an

This aerial photo taken on April 16, 2023 shows a view of the Chang'an Tower at the Chanba ecological zone in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province. Areas surrounding the Bahe River in historic city of Xi'an is picturesque and full of ecological vitality(Photo: Xinhua)

This aerial photo taken on April 16, 2023 shows the scenery along the Bahe River at the Chanba ecological zone in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province. Areas surrounding the Bahe River in historic city of Xi'an is picturesque and full of ecological vitality.(Photo: Xinhua)

This aerial photo taken on May 1, 2023 shows a night view of the Olympic Sports Center in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province. Areas surrounding the Bahe River in historic city of Xi'an is picturesque and full of ecological vitality.(Photo: Xinhua)

This aerial photo taken on May 1, 2023 shows a night view of the Olympic Sports Center in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province. Areas surrounding the Bahe River in historic city of Xi'an is picturesque and full of ecological vitality.(Photo: Xinhua)