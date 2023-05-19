Tang Paradise shows life style of prosperous Tang Dynasty in Xi'an, NW China

A tourist poses for photos at the Tang Paradise in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, April 19, 2023. The Tang Paradise, located in the south of Xi'an, is a large cultural theme park showing the life style of the prosperous Tang Dynasty (618-907).(Photo: Xinhua)

Dancers perform dance drama at the Tang Paradise in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, Jan. 24, 2023. The Tang Paradise, located in the south of Xi'an, is a large cultural theme park showing the life style of the prosperous Tang Dynasty (618-907).(Photo: Xinhua)

Tourists watch fireworks at the Tang Paradise in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, Feb. 5, 2023. The Tang Paradise, located in the south of Xi'an, is a large cultural theme park showing the life style of the prosperous Tang Dynasty (618-907).(Photo: Xinhua)

This aerial photo taken on April 25, 2023 shows the view of the Tang Paradise in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province. The Tang Paradise, located in the south of Xi'an, is a large cultural theme park showing the life style of the prosperous Tang Dynasty (618-907).(Photo: Xinhua)