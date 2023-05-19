Special event in celebration of International Museum Day held in Shanghai

Children experience face painting at Shanghai Natural History Museum in Shanghai, east China, May 18, 2023. Shanghai Natural History Museum(SNHM) held a special event themed "Night at the SNHM" in celebration of the International Museum Day on Thursday(Photo: Xinhua)

People visit the Shanghai Natural History Museum in Shanghai, east China, May 18, 2023. Shanghai Natural History Museum(SNHM) held a special event themed "Night at the SNHM" in celebration of the International Museum Day on Thursday.(Photo: Xinhua)

Visitors watch a sand painting show at Shanghai Natural History Museum in Shanghai, east China, May 18, 2023. Shanghai Natural History Museum(SNHM) held a special event themed "Night at the SNHM" in celebration of the International Museum Day on Thursday.(Photo: Xinhua)

