Z-Talk: The US always has ears on you

By: Global Times | Published: May 20, 2023 11:49 AM

10 years ago, the revealed NSA documents from Edward Snowden shocked the world. From PRISM to recent leaked Pentagon documents, US espionage activities continue to threaten global peace and stability. In this Z-Talk show, Yang Sheng will tell you what the US did and how it threatens world peace.