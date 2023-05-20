PHOTO / CHINA
Robot competition held during 7th WIC in N China's Tianjin
By Xinhua Published: May 20, 2023 10:23 PM
Audience watch a robot football game during the seventh World Intelligence Congress (WIC) in north China's Tianjin, May 20, 2023. The WIC, a major artificial intelligence (AI) event in China, kicked off here on Thursday. (Xinhua/Li Ran)

This photo taken on May 20, 2023 shows robots competing in a football game during the seventh World Intelligence Congress (WIC) in north China's Tianjin. The WIC, a major artificial intelligence (AI) event in China, kicked off here on Thursday. (Xinhua/Zhang Cheng)

This photo taken on May 20, 2023 shows robots competing in a football game during the seventh World Intelligence Congress (WIC) in north China's Tianjin. The WIC, a major artificial intelligence (AI) event in China, kicked off here on Thursday. (Xinhua/Zhang Cheng)

Participants watch a robot football game during the seventh World Intelligence Congress (WIC) in north China's Tianjin, May 20, 2023. The WIC, a major artificial intelligence (AI) event in China, kicked off here on Thursday. (Xinhua/Li Ran)

Participants prepare for a competition during the seventh World Intelligence Congress (WIC) in north China's Tianjin, May 20, 2023. The WIC, a major artificial intelligence (AI) event in China, kicked off here on Thursday. (Xinhua/Li Ran)

Participants adjust their device before a competition during the seventh World Intelligence Congress (WIC) in north China's Tianjin, May 20, 2023. The WIC, a major artificial intelligence (AI) event in China, kicked off here on Thursday. (Xinhua/Li Ran)

