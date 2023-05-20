Drone light show held in Guiyang, SW China's Guizhou

This photo taken on May 18, 2023 shows drones forming a light show in Guiyang, southwest China's Guizhou Province. Altogether 1,000 drones performed a light show over Guiyang Thursday night. (Xinhua/Liu Xu)

