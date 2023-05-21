China Int'l Tropical Crops Industry Conference and 7th China Litchi and Longan Industry Conference held in Maoming

This photo taken on May 20, 2023 shows the scene of the China International Tropical Crops Industry Conference and the 7th China Litchi and Longan Industry Conference in Maoming, south China's Guangdong Province. The conference kicked off here on Saturday. (Xinhua)

A visitor tastes a litchi during the China International Tropical Crops Industry Conference and the 7th China Litchi and Longan Industry Conference in Maoming, south China's Guangdong Province, May 20, 2023. The conference kicked off here on Saturday. (Xinhua/Xiong Jiayi)

This photo taken on May 20, 2023 shows litchis displayed during the China International Tropical Crops Industry Conference and the 7th China Litchi and Longan Industry Conference in Maoming, south China's Guangdong Province. The conference kicked off here on Saturday. (Xinhua/Xiong Jiayi)