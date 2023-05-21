Changshou Lake takes on new look thanks to efforts of ecological restoration

This aerial photo taken on May 16, 2023 shows the Changshou Lake scenic area in Changshou District of southwest China's Chongqing. Located in Changshou District of southwest China's Chongqing, Changshou Lake is the largest artificial lake in southwest China, and is rich in natural resources. Over 20 years ago, Changshou Lake witnessed a sharp deterioration of ecology due to disordered aquaculture breeding. Nowadays, the lake has taken on a new look thanks to efforts of ecological restoration.(Xinhua)

This aerial photo taken on May 16, 2023 shows the Changshou Lake scenic area in Changshou District of southwest China's Chongqing.

A wedding ceremony is held at the Changshou Lake scenic area in Changshou District of southwest China's Chongqing, May 20, 2023.

Tourists visit the Changshou Lake scenic area in Changshou District of southwest China's Chongqing, May 16, 2023.