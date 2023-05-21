NE China's Yichun boosts nighttime economy

A vendor makes drinks at a night market in Yichun, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, May 19, 2023. The night market in Yichun has attracted a lot of tourists, which boosts its nighttime economy. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)

This aerial photo taken on May 19, 2023 shows a night market in Yichun, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. The night market in Yichun has attracted a lot of tourists, which boosts its nighttime economy. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)

A man holds a child at a night market in Yichun, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, May 19, 2023. The night market in Yichun has attracted a lot of tourists, which boosts its nighttime economy. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)

Tourists line up to buy snacks at a night market in Yichun, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, May 19, 2023. The night market in Yichun has attracted a lot of tourists, which boosts its nighttime economy. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)