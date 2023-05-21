Prefecture in Xinjiang makes use of regional advantages to develop dairy industry

Staff members work at a packaging workshop in a dairy company in Yining City, Ili Kazak Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, May 19, 2023. In recent years, Ili Kazak Autonomous Prefecture has made use of the regional advantages of abundant water and grass in the Ili River Valley to build a high-quality milk source base, injecting new momentum into the development of the dairy industry. (Xinhua/Ding Lei)

A worker delivers milk at a dairy company in Yining City, Ili Kazak Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, May 19, 2023. (Xinhua/Ding Lei)

A worker uses an automatic equipment to milk a cow at a dairy farm in Yining City, Ili Kazak Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, May 19, 2023. (Xinhua/Ding Lei)

A worker cleans a barn at a dairy farm in Yining City, Ili Kazak Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, May 19, 2023. (Xinhua/Ding Lei)