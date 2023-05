A pilot assigned to an aviation brigade with the air force under the PLA Western Theater Command gets ready to take off before a flight training exercise in late April, 2023.(eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Yu Zeqi)

A fighter jet attached to an aviation brigade with the air force under the PLA Western Theater Command soars up into the sky during a flight training exercise in late April, 2023.(eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Yu Zeqi)